Tara Sutaria And Alaya F Are Beauties In Black Outfits, Take Cues To Style

The stunning Tara Sutaria and Alaya F recently graced their appearance in black outfits for the same event in the city last night. Check out photos and take cues on how to style.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Oct,2023 22:05:33
Credit: Tara Sutaria And Alaya F Instagram

Last night, the OPPO Find N3 Flip launch was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Zeenat Aman, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sharvari Wagh, Rakul Preet Singh, and many others. Among these, Tara Sutaria and Alaya F show their beauty in the black outfits at the event. Let’s take a look at their fashion and take cues.

Tara Sutaria’s Hot Glam In Gown

For the night event, Tara Sutaria wore a sultry black gown from the shelves of Tanya Ghavri. The plunging neckline bralette looks sultry, followed by a bodycon gown. The cut-out details around the curves look sexy. At the same time, the side slit gives her a sense of sensuality. Her smokey eyes, dewy makeup, and glossy lips. She adorns her look with diamond earrings, a bracelet, and black heels.

Alaya F’s Bossy Glam In Pantsuit

On the other hand, Alaya F made a bossy appearance at the event in a black pantsuit style. She wore a black halter neck bralette paired with high-waist leather pants. With the black blazer, she completes her look. That’s not all! With glowing makeup and pink lips, she looks stunning. The mid-part low bun gives her a sense of sophistication. At the same time, black high heels elevate her glam.

Did you like Tara and Alaya’s black glam? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

