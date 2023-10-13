Tara Sutaria And Alaya F Are Beauties In Black Outfits, Take Cues To Style

Last night, the OPPO Find N3 Flip launch was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Zeenat Aman, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sharvari Wagh, Rakul Preet Singh, and many others. Among these, Tara Sutaria and Alaya F show their beauty in the black outfits at the event. Let’s take a look at their fashion and take cues.

Tara Sutaria’s Hot Glam In Gown

For the night event, Tara Sutaria wore a sultry black gown from the shelves of Tanya Ghavri. The plunging neckline bralette looks sultry, followed by a bodycon gown. The cut-out details around the curves look sexy. At the same time, the side slit gives her a sense of sensuality. Her smokey eyes, dewy makeup, and glossy lips. She adorns her look with diamond earrings, a bracelet, and black heels.

Alaya F’s Bossy Glam In Pantsuit

On the other hand, Alaya F made a bossy appearance at the event in a black pantsuit style. She wore a black halter neck bralette paired with high-waist leather pants. With the black blazer, she completes her look. That’s not all! With glowing makeup and pink lips, she looks stunning. The mid-part low bun gives her a sense of sophistication. At the same time, black high heels elevate her glam.

Did you like Tara and Alaya’s black glam? Let us know in the comments box.