Tara Sutaria Can't Thank Enough Her Sister, Know Why?

Tara Sutaria shares an adorable and close bond with her sister. And here's what the actress got from her sister, for which she can't thank her enough

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Jun,2023 17:51:07
Tara Sutaria, in her real life, is very simple and loving. The introverted girl undoubtedly is now cool sharing stuff with her fans but was very shy initially. Her grounded nature shows how sweet and polite she is. This also makes it clear that she must share a very loving bond with her close ones and family. Well, it is true, as per her latest Instagram story, where she can’t thank her sister enough. Read more to know why

The Marjaavaan actress took to her Instagram and shared some snaps of packed foods and stuff. The actress revealed she got the precious Harry Potter’s every flavor beans and a chocolate frog. In the text, she wrote, “I mean @piasutaria, you absolute legend.” In the next story, she shared a picture of foodstuff her sister brought from her vacation and said, “What people buy when they travel, bags, clothes. What @piasutaria buys.”

Tara Sutaria shares a great and loving bond with her sister, and we have often witnessed that on her Instagram account. A few days ago, Tara enjoyed her Maldives vacation with her sister Pia. The duo was suffering from stress and so took time off to spend time together. The pictures from their fun and refreshing kept circulating over the web for days.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

