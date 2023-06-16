Tara Sutaria Can't Thank Enough Her Sister, Know Why?

Tara Sutaria, in her real life, is very simple and loving. The introverted girl undoubtedly is now cool sharing stuff with her fans but was very shy initially. Her grounded nature shows how sweet and polite she is. This also makes it clear that she must share a very loving bond with her close ones and family. Well, it is true, as per her latest Instagram story, where she can’t thank her sister enough. Read more to know why

The Marjaavaan actress took to her Instagram and shared some snaps of packed foods and stuff. The actress revealed she got the precious Harry Potter’s every flavor beans and a chocolate frog. In the text, she wrote, “I mean @piasutaria, you absolute legend.” In the next story, she shared a picture of foodstuff her sister brought from her vacation and said, “What people buy when they travel, bags, clothes. What @piasutaria buys.”

Tara Sutaria shares a great and loving bond with her sister, and we have often witnessed that on her Instagram account. A few days ago, Tara enjoyed her Maldives vacation with her sister Pia. The duo was suffering from stress and so took time off to spend time together. The pictures from their fun and refreshing kept circulating over the web for days.

