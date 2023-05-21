Tara Sutaria celebrates as she completes 4 years as Bobbi Brown’s brand ambassador

Tara Sutaria celebrates 4 years completion as Bobbi Brown’s brand ambassador, shares exclusive pictures on her social media handle, after the brand shared the same. Check out the pictures below.

Tara Sutaria was appointed as the first brand ambassador of Bobbi Brown from India. As the face of Bobbi Brown, Tara Sutaria represents the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. Her ability to effortlessly exude confidence aligns perfectly with Bobbi Brown’s mission to help individuals feel their best and embrace their own unique beauty.

And now that she completes 4 years, the actress didn’t fail to celebrate the moment. Check below-

The page shared a picture of Tara Sutaria on their Instagram handle and wrote, “Our forever favorite. Here’s to 4 glowing years with our beautiful brand ambassador, @tarasutaria ♥️ Swipe to find out her favorite beauty must-have! #bobbibrownIndia #bobbibrown #bobbibrownxtarasutaria”

Here take a look-

In the picture we can see Tara Sutaria wearing a stylish noodled strap satin white dress. She teamed it off with sleek straight hair and minimal makeup. Later Tara Sutaria reshared the picture on her social media handle, celebrating the moment.

The Bobbi Brown brand has become synonymous with natural beauty and high-quality cosmetics. Founded by makeup artist Bobbi Brown in 1991, the brand has carved a distinctive niche in the beauty industry, celebrating individuality and enhancing one’s unique features.

Work Front

She made her acting debut in 2019 with the film “Student of the Year 2” and also appeared in the romantic action film “Marjaavaan” in the same year. She was last seen in Ek Villain Returns.