Tara Sutaria Dazzles In Shiny Black Two-piece Outfits, See Photos

Guess who is here to capture attention with her style? It’s Tara Sutaria, the powerhouse of talent in Bollywood. With her impeccable sense of fashion, the diva never fails to impress. With her consistent heartthrob fashion moments, it is safe to say she is one of the style icons in the industry. And with her newest appearance in two different styles in black outfits, the Ek Villain actress takes her fans through a dazzling ride.

Tara Sutaria In High-neck Top & Skirt

Treating her fans on the weekend, Tara shows her dazzling avatar in an all-black skirt and top. She wore a black high-neck top with a see-through pattern. The circular edges give her blouse an attractive look paired with a high waist mermaid skirt embellished with frills. The shiny texture of the fabric looks wow. Tara’s bang hairstyle, her dewy makeup, and glossy lips complement her appearance.

Tara Sutaria In Halter-neck Top & Skirt

Wearing the same skirt with a side thigh-high slit, Tara raises the hotness bar. She pairs her look with a halter neck blouse with a tear drop cut-out detail, adding an extra dose of glamour. The halter pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders. With bold winged eyeliner, dewy cheeks, glossy lips, and messy bangs, Tara rocks her look.

Did you like Tara Sutaria’s dazzling black outfits? Drop your views in the comments box below.