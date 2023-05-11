Tara Sutaria Dons White Co-ord Set, Feels Hot In Summer

Beautiful Tara Sutaria has always amazed fans with her style. The diva donned a white co-ord set but feels hot this summer, watch the video in the article

SOTY 2 fame Tara Sutaria is a famous actress in the town. Ever since her debut, she has been a common interest of the media house. Her daily updates keep her audience hooked on her. Yesterday the actress celebrated 4 years in the industry since her debut. Mumbai is facing a temperature rise, and the diva was spotted in the town. And here is what she said about the summer hotness. Read more to find out.

Tara Sutaria’s Reaction To Mumbai Summer

In the viral video, Tara Sutaria was snapped in Juhu in a cool avatar. She donned a white tank top with a matching high waist and a long beige shrug. Her loose flying hair, minimal makeup, matching boots, black sling bag and glasses rounded her look. She walked in style. And when asked about the soaring temperature, she said, “Bahot Jyada Garmi Hai.”

Reacting to her reply, the audience couldn’t resist commenting. A user wrote, “Tara se jada Hot kon ho sakta hai 🤭🥵.” The second user wrote, “Waise be garmi or tumour dkho to double garmi 😢😂.” The third user sarcastically commented, “The weather doesn’t really get to Tara, she’s in beach wear the whole year round 😏.”

Tara Sutaria Career

She started her journey as Student Of The Year 2 and has appeared in many films like Tadap, Marjaavaan, Ek Villain Returns, and others.

What do you think about Tara Sutaria’s summer look? Follow IWMBuzz.com.