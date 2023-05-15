ADVERTISEMENT
Tara Sutaria drops unseen childhood pics with her mother, check out

Tara Sutaria dropped unseen childhood pictures with sister Pia Sutaria and her mother on Mother’s Day. The adorable smile on young Tara is a no miss anyway! Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 05:31:28
The mother-daughter bond is often considered one of the strongest and most influential relationships in a person’s life. Mothers play a crucial role in nurturing, supporting, and shaping their daughters into the individuals they become. They provide emotional guidance, love, and care throughout different stages of life.

And it’s something the similar between Tara Sutaria and her mother. Owing to that, the Tadap actress has now shared an unseen picture on her social media handle, of her childhood with mother and sister Pia Sutaria.

Tara Sutaria shares pictures

In the picture, we can see the young sisters together. Tara and Pia all smiling together as they pose with their mother. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Back when we were pups, could we be any more Parsi?”

Here take a look-

We can see her beautiful mother in a sheer white saree, she looked nothing but gorgeous in the picture.

Work Front

From her noteworthy debut in the romantic drama “Student of the Year 2” to her subsequent performances in films like “Marjaavaan” and “Tadap,” Tara Sutaria has showcased her versatility as an artist. Her ability to effortlessly portray diverse characters, whether it be an innocent college student or a strong-willed woman seeking justice, reflects her deep commitment to her craft.

Beyond her acting abilities, Tara Sutaria possesses an enchanting voice that has captivated audiences. She has lent her melodious vocals to several film.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

