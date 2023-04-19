Popular star of tinsel town Tara Sutaria has always managed to impress the audience with her style and fashion. And yet again, the diva is taking her styling a level up in the latest photoshoot. The actress dropped these stunning pictures on her Instagram with emojis in the caption.

Tara Sutaria Look Of Photoshoot

Tara Sutaria, for the dreamy wedding book, donned a designer pink sequin and tones embroidered v neckline, full sleeves blouse paired with a mermaid skirt on the sandy beach in Goa under a sunny sky. The contrasting green diamond and pearl-made necklace and earrings accessorized her look. The long open hair’s minimalistic makeup uplifted her appearance.

She posed, flaunting her curvaceous curves and her striking look. Also, Tara Sutaria shared some black-and-white pictures on her Instagram from the same photoshoot. A day before yesterday, she revealed her first look in a red lehenga from the photoshoot. It was a cool idea to dress up in a glamorous outfit on the beaches of Goa.

Tara Sutaria Social Media

Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria is active on Instagram and often treats her fans with her charismatic looks. Sometimes she is dancing, sometimes, she is gorgeous in her new avatar, and at times, she makes us stare at her hottest looks. A few days ago, she was vacationing in the Maldives with her sister and treated fans with her vacation pictures. Tara is always fun and fabulous

