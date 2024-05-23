Tara Sutaria Finds Her Love In London, Shraddha Kapoor Admires It!

Tara Sutaria, the entertainment industry’s stunning diva, continues to astound her fans with her performing abilities and distinctive dress sense. Since her film debut in 2019, she has been a trendsetter. Also, her regular Instagram posts keep her in the spotlight. Aside from her popularity in the profession and worldwide, her love and personal life are frequently discussed on the internet. Today, the divas posted a photo with her love. So, let us find out.

Tara Sutaria’s Instagram Post Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress looked stunning in a black T-shirt and brown leather jacket. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with creamy peachy lips, and paired her outfit with black sunglasses and gold rings. In the picture, the diva is seen sitting in the dining area at The Ivy Chelsea Garden. She admiringly looks at a plate full of a cheeseburger, sauce, and french fries and poses candidly for the camera. She flaunts the love of her life with a cheeseburger.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Moon of my moon, love of my life.. (My cheeseburger) 🥹🍔✨”

As soon as Tara revealed her love for food, her fellow actress Shraddha Kapoor couldn’t resist commenting on her post. She wrote, “Food love. The best kinda love 🫶🏼.” The actress seems to resonate with Tara Sutaria’s Food Adventures in London.



