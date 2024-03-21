Tara Sutaria Or Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Who Looks Mesmerizing In Red Banarasi Saree?

Banarasi sarees are renowned for their intricate weaving patterns, luxurious silk fabric, and timeless elegance. Originating from Varanasi, India, they are cherished for their rich cultural heritage and exquisite craftsmanship. The grandeur of the Banarsi silk saree is such that you can be the center of attraction, instantly styling yourself in the timeless drape. The stunning divas Tara Sutaria and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also graced their look in red Banarsi sarees. So, let’s find out who looked mesmerizing in traditional attire.

Tara Sutaria In Red Banarsi Saree

Redefining the timeless elegance, Tara wore a red Banarsi silk saree featuring a captivating broad border embellished with intricate cultural golden print all over. Combining the traditional look with modern trends, the Apurva actress styled her look with a strapless blouse, creating a sensual look. Securing the saree’s pallu edge on her shoulder, she left the rest all on her hand, giving her royal charm. The beautiful golden diamond choker necklace, earrings, bangles, ring, and maan tika effortlessly elevate her appearance. The sleek bun with smokey eyes and red lips looks too hot or handle in desi touch.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Red Banarsi Silk Saree

On the other hand, Samantha graced her look like a typical South Indian girl. She wore a medium-length bordered red Banarsi silk saree featuring a shiny, delicate print. She pairs her look with a three-fourth sleeves blouse, defining traditional essence. Unlike Tara, the Kushi actress fully secured her pallu on her shoulder, and the waist accessories secured her drape around the curves. Symbolizing traditional glam, the actress accessorized her look with a matha, choker necklace, earrings, and red bangles. With the traditional kajal eyes, red lips, and bindi, she looked like an Indian bride, mesmerizing us.

As per our analysis, Tara and Samantha did a great job styling themselves in the timeless Banarsi saree. The difference is that one is inspired by today’s generation, and the other is inspired by old times.

However, which Banarsi silk saree style did you like? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.