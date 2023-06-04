ADVERTISEMENT
Tara Sutaria Spends Quality Time With Her Favorites; See Pics

Tara Sutaria is a heartthrob of the tinsel town. In the latest story, the actress revealed her favorite people, and if you are curious to know, check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jun,2023 17:15:44
Tara Sutaria is a renowned star in the Film business. Her top-notch h fashion and acting skills have entertained the audience. In contrast, in her latest Instagram story, the diva reshared a story on her profile. The picture of her few people posing with her, and she called it a Favs. Let’s check out Tara Sutaria’s favorite.

Tara Sutaria first reshared a story shared by her friend Jai Anand. In the picture, the actress posed with her friend, who shared the story, and her baby sister Zinnia Hathiram. And she captioned her post, “Favs (with a heart emoji).”

Tara Sutaria Spends Quality Time With Her Favorites; See Pics 812599

In the following story, the actress shared a snap from her dinner date. She posed with her baby sister Zinnia Hathiram again, she held her in her arms, and there were several dishes on the dining table. She wrote, “Dinner date with (not so) baby sister Zinnia Hathiram.”

Tara Sutaria Spends Quality Time With Her Favorites; See Pics 812598

Again the actress dropped a picture of herself with her adorable group of three. She looked simple, real, and captivating with her people in the frame. She posed with a big smile on her face along with her friend Jai Anand and baby sister Zinnia Hathiram.

Tara Sutaria Spends Quality Time With Her Favorites; See Pics 812600

Tara Sutaria started her journey as a singer and then turned actor. And marked her debut with Student Of The Year 2. She has appeared in films like Tadap, Marjaavaan, Ek Villain, and Heropanti 2.

About The Author
Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

