Tara Sutaria Unveils First Poster Of Apurva, Appears In Intriguing Avatar

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle and revealed the first poster of her OTT debut film Apurva. With her appearance in the image, she has intrigued viewers. Let's check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Oct,2023 13:55:14
Tara Sutaria Unveils First Poster Of Apurva, Appears In Intriguing Avatar 863585

The multi-talented Tara Sutaria will mark her OTT debut with the upcoming thriller film Apurva. With her amazing on-screen performances, she has carved her niche in the industry. Yet again, she is all set to entertain the viewers with something new. Today, the diva dropped the film poster, and her fierce appearance has intrigued the fans.

Tara Sutaria Drops Apurva Poster

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara drops the first poster of her OTT debut film Apurva. The actress will play the role of Apurva in the film. In the shared image, Tara can be seen holding a bloody scythe with her hair open and a dusky face, looking straight at the audience in a fierce first-look poster. Her strong expression has left fans intrigued about what’s coming with this look.

Tara Sutaria Unveils First Poster Of Apurva, Appears In Intriguing Avatar 863584

Sharing the first poster, Tara Sutaria reveals that the film will hit screens on November 15th, 2023, streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. “When there’s no way out, Apurva goes all in. Here’s your first look before this thriller hits your screen on November 15th only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Produced by Star Studio and Murad Khetani, the film is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Apart from Tara Sutaria, the film also features Dhairya Karwa, Rajpal Yadav, and many others.

What is your reaction to this first poster of Apurva? Please share with us in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

