Tara Sutaria’s Simple Dress Vs. Urvashi Rautela’s Glam Jumpsuit: Who Nails In Airport Fashion?

Urvashi Rautela and Tara Sutaria are two of Bollywood’s most well-known and talented actresses in the industry. The two beauties are becoming more appealing with each passing day. From their style to their grin, everything about them is drool-worthy. These celebrities are the powerhouses of fashion inspiration, frequently teaching us all how to look our best. The divas’ fashion looks are always on point. Today, the divas came together for a fashion war in the airport look. Take a look at their outfits below-

Tara Sutaria And Urvashi Rautela’s Airport Fashion Appearance-

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s airport fashion leans towards understated elegance. She opts for comfortable yet chic ensembles such as flowy dresses with strappy, deep V-necklines and backless, flared ankle-length maxi dresses. She completes her look with minimal accessories like a gold-layered kada, sunglasses, a brown sling bag and slipper, and natural makeup with matte lips exuding effortless charm and sophistication.

Urvashi Rautela

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela’s airport fashion is more glamorous and statement-making. She is often seen sporting bold and eye-catching outfits like jumpsuits featuring a red high round neckline, full sleeves, fringed appearance, and attached flared pants. She is not afraid to experiment with bold makeup, glossy lips, middle-parted side flicks, and a puffed ponytail hairstyle, making a striking impression at the airport.

Tara Sutaria and Urvashi Rautela bring their unique style to the airport, catering to different fashion preferences and occasions.