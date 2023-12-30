Tara Sutaria’s ‘simple joys’ are all about good food [Photos]

Who doesn’t love a good food adventure, right? Well, the Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria just spilled the beans (and a whole lot more) on her Instagram, giving us a VIP pass to her world of ‘simple joys.’ Picture this: Bollywood beauty cuddling with a street puppy, and then bam! She takes us on a rollercoaster of flavours that’s basically a foodie’s dream come true.

From a roast chicken bash with all the fixings to a Tomato Pasta party featuring Burrata and Basil, Tara knows how to turn a meal into a masterpiece. A Beetroot and Goat’s Cheese Salad adds a burst of colour, a prawn curry adds some spice, and for dessert – Spring Herb Tartlets with Honey and Goat Cheese. Tara’s ‘simple joys’ aren’t just simple; they’re a feast for the senses, and we’re all invited to this drool-worthy soirée!

Check out photos here:

Some quick recipes just for you!

Roasted Chicken with Potatoes, Pecorino, Basil, and Garlic-Infused Spaghetti:

Start your culinary journey with a showstopper – the roast chicken extravaganza! Season a whole chicken with salt, pepper, and your favourite herbs. Roast it to golden perfection alongside seasoned potatoes. For the spaghetti, cook it al dente and toss it in a pan with a generous mix of garlic, fresh basil, pecorino cheese, and olive oil. Serve the roasted chicken on a bed of this aromatic spaghetti for a dish that screams comfort and indulgence.

Tomato Pasta with Burrata and Basil:

Elevate your pasta game with Tara’s Tomato Pasta featuring the dynamic duo of Burrata and Basil. Cook your favourite pasta according to the package instructions. Meanwhile, in a pan, sauté fresh tomatoes until they break down into a luscious sauce. Toss the cooked pasta in this tomato goodness, and just before serving, add generous dollops of creamy Burrata and a sprinkle of fresh basil. It’s a symphony of flavours that’s simple yet sensational.

Beetroot and Goat’s Cheese Salad:

For a burst of colours and flavours, whip up Tara’s vibrant Beetroot and Goat’s Cheese Salad. Roast or boil beetroot until tender, then slice or cube it. Combine it with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and crumbled goat’s cheese. Drizzle with a tangy balsamic vinaigrette and toss everything together. This salad not only looks stunning but also delivers a delightful balance of earthy, sweet, and tangy flavours.

Prawn Curry:

Dive into the world of spices with Tara’s delectable Prawn Curry. Sauté onions, garlic, and ginger until aromatic, then add your favourite curry spices – think cumin, coriander, turmeric, and a touch of chili powder. Add coconut milk and let it simmer to perfection. Throw in succulent prawns and let them soak up all the flavourful goodness. Serve this curry over steamed rice or with crusty bread to mop up every last drop.

Spring Herb Tartlets with Honey and Goat Cheese:

Wrap up your culinary escapade on a sweet note with Spring Herb Tartlets. Prepare tartlet shells or use store-bought ones. In a bowl, mix honey with fresh herbs like mint and thyme. Fill each tartlet with a spoonful of goat cheese and top it with the herb-infused honey mixture. Bake until the tartlets are golden and the goat cheese is slightly melted. These bite-sized delights are the perfect ending to your flavourful feast.