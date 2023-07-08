ADVERTISEMENT
Tejasswi Prakash’s floral peplum silhouette is perfect for sunny monsoons, see pics

Tejasswi's fashion choices are always on point. Known for her impeccable taste and eye-catching ensembles, she effortlessly blends elegance with a touch of edginess, making heads turn wherever she goes.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jul,2023 19:00:46
Get ready to soak up some serious sun-kissed goodness with the one and only Tejasswi Prakash! The diva is bringing all the sass and style in her latest avatar, rocking a sheer deep scoop neck floral peplum dress that’s hotter than the summer sun. With each step, she’s turning heads and making hearts skip a beat.

Tejasswi Prakash is a true fashion maven, consistently setting trends and making bold style statements. Whether she’s gracing the red carpet or rocking a casual street style, Tejasswi’s fashion choices are always on point. Known for her impeccable taste and eye-catching ensembles, she effortlessly blends elegance with a touch of edginess, making heads turn wherever she goes.

Decoding Tejasswi’s look for the day

Every detail of her ensemble speaks volumes, from the delicate floral patterns to the alluring silhouette that accentuates her figure with grace. Tejasswi’s minimal makeup allows her natural beauty to shine, while her perfectly pink lips add a touch of playful charm to her overall look. To complete the sun-soaked style, she lets her luscious locks flow freely, cascading down like rays of sunshine, lending an air of effortless elegance to her appearance.

Have a look-

Tejasswi Prakash’s floral peplum silhouette is perfect for sunny monsoons, see pics 832066

Tejasswi Prakash’s floral peplum silhouette is perfect for sunny monsoons, see pics 832067

Tejasswi Prakash’s floral peplum silhouette is perfect for sunny monsoons, see pics 832068

Tejasswi Prakash’s floral peplum silhouette is perfect for sunny monsoons, see pics 832069

Sharing the set of pictures, the actress asserted that she Karan Kundrra’s muse, to this, Karan replied ‘mouse’ in the caption.

Tejasswi Prakash is the epitome of summer chic, radiating sunshine wherever she goes. So grab your shades, slather on some sunscreen, and get ready to take cues from the Tejasswi’s stylefile.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

