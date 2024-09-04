Telusu Kada: Raashii Khanna Shares Fun Moments from Film’s Set

The upcoming Telugu romantic drama Telusu Kada has reached a significant milestone, completing its first shooting schedule. The film, written and directed by debutant Neeraja Kona, boasts an impressive cast, including Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

Raashii Khanna took to social media to share their enthusiasm and gratitude, posting captivating images from the wrap of the first schedule. Raashii captioned her post, “Lost in the magic of cinema, time stood still. I am grateful for this incredible first schedule of #telusukada. Back to reality and the gram!.”

View Instagram Post 1: Telusu Kada: Raashii Khanna Shares Fun Moments from Film's Set

Srinidhi Shetty also expressed her excitement by sharing photos with her co-stars and the crew. The actresses’ posts reflect the camaraderie and joy they experienced during filming.

Telusu Kada is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory’s banner. The film’s technical team includes renowned composer Thaman S, who handles the background score and soundtrack; J. Yuvaraj, the choreographer; and A. Sreekar Prasad, the editor.

With its talented cast and crew, Telusu Kada promises to be a captivating romantic drama. Completing the first shooting schedule marks a significant step towards bringing this exciting project to life.

Neeraja Kona’s directorial debut has generated considerable interest, and fans eagerly await the film’s release. The chemistry between Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raashii Khanna is expected to be a film highlight.

Telusu Kada’s storyline and plot details remain wrapped, adding to the project’s anticipation. As the film progresses, audiences can expect to be treated to a unique blend of romance, drama, and music.

The film’s social media buzz is gaining momentum, with fans and followers expressing excitement using the hashtag #telusukada. With its talented cast, experienced crew, and captivating storyline, Telusu Kada is poised to become one of the most talked-about Telugu films of 2024.