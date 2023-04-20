ADVERTISEMENT
The Divine: Tara Sutaria goes ‘under the sea’

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Apr,2023 09:48:12
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has been making waves with her impeccable fashion sense and style. The actress, who made her debut with “Student of the Year 2” in 2019, has been turning heads with her chic and trendy outfits. Tara Sutaria’s rise to fame has been nothing short of impressive, and with her talent and dedication, she is all set to take the industry by storm.

The actress is also active on social media too. And as of now the diva has stunned fans all across with her fashion photoshoot under the sea on social media.

Tara Sutaria shares fashion photoshoot

In the pictures, we can see Tara looking all divine and gorgeous in white. She wore a beautiful embellished bralette. The actress completed the look with high-waisted white pencil long skirt. The actress completed the look with long wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she teamed it up with dewy soft makeup look.

Work Front

She began with the film Student Of The Year 2. However, the film didn’t do well at the box office. However, soon after Tara rolled up for other roles too and has now carved a niche in the industry.

Apart from acting, The multi-talented actress is also a trained dancer, having been trained in various dance forms like ballet, modern dance, and Latin American dance. She has proven her vocal prowess too by lending her voice to some of Bollywood’s most popular songs, including “Tum Hi Aana” from “Marjaavaan” and “Masakali 2.0” from “Delhi-6.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

