The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics

Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor is a heartthrob of tinsel town. The diva loves to enjoy her time doing something fun and happy. In the latest Instagram post, she styled herself in different avatars and impressed her fans. Let’s check out.

In the shared pictures, firstly, Janhvi looked captivating in a neon yellow halter neck corset bodycon dress. She looked jaw-dropping in this avatar with her shiny eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and peach lips. Her hourglass figure is irresistibly attractive.

In the third picture, Janhvi had a cosy bedtime with her pet dog. She looked sleepy and happy while her pet was busy sleeping. She also shared a snap of beautiful weather.

In her next look, Janhvi wore a plunging neckline cut-out bodycon fishtail gown. Even though she was not ready properly, her hotness didn’t reduce. While in the other picture, she flaunted her backless glam. She captioned her post with a peacock emoji

The second last picture features the diva in a sky-blue ethnic avatar. In addition, she styled her look with oxidized maan tika, pearls, an oxidized diamond choker, and minimalistic makeup looked stunning. Janhvi Kapoor’s moody shades looked fantastic. You can take inspiration from her, whether it is ethnic or Western. She also shared a pic of a beautiful Peacock. Janhvi is a style icon.

