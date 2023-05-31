ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics

The stunning actress Janhvi Kapoor has always amazed her fans through her regular style statement. In the latest Instagram pictures, the diva enjoyed her moody shades in different ensembles

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 May,2023 16:51:39
The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics

Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor is a heartthrob of tinsel town. The diva loves to enjoy her time doing something fun and happy. In the latest Instagram post, she styled herself in different avatars and impressed her fans. Let’s check out.

In the shared pictures, firstly, Janhvi looked captivating in a neon yellow halter neck corset bodycon dress. She looked jaw-dropping in this avatar with her shiny eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and peach lips. Her hourglass figure is irresistibly attractive.

The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics 811674

In the third picture, Janhvi had a cosy bedtime with her pet dog. She looked sleepy and happy while her pet was busy sleeping. She also shared a snap of beautiful weather.

The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics 811675

In her next look, Janhvi wore a plunging neckline cut-out bodycon fishtail gown. Even though she was not ready properly, her hotness didn’t reduce. While in the other picture, she flaunted her backless glam. She captioned her post with a peacock emoji

The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics 811676

The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics 811677

The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics 811678

The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics 811680

The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics 811681

The second last picture features the diva in a sky-blue ethnic avatar. In addition, she styled her look with oxidized maan tika, pearls, an oxidized diamond choker, and minimalistic makeup looked stunning. Janhvi Kapoor’s moody shades looked fantastic. You can take inspiration from her, whether it is ethnic or Western. She also shared a pic of a beautiful Peacock. Janhvi is a style icon.

The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics 811682

What’s your mood then? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Wow: Janhvi Kapoor's Power Dance Will Leave You In Awe
Wow: Janhvi Kapoor's Power Dance Will Leave You In Awe
Janhvi Kapoor's white magic
Janhvi Kapoor's white magic
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Janhvi Kapoor turns 'mermaid' in real life, see adorable photodump
Janhvi Kapoor turns 'mermaid' in real life, see adorable photodump
NTR Jr’s next titled Devara
NTR Jr’s next titled Devara
Latest Stories
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcome with baby girl
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcome with baby girl
Shubman Gill's iconic snap after IPL 2023 wins hearts
Shubman Gill's iconic snap after IPL 2023 wins hearts
Sneak Peek Into Sonalee Kulkarni's High Definition Dream
Sneak Peek Into Sonalee Kulkarni's High Definition Dream
I would want healthy competition between Ruhi Chaturvedi and me in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih
I would want healthy competition between Ruhi Chaturvedi and me in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih
Shruti Haasan Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; Watch
Shruti Haasan Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; Watch
New Twist Awaits To Knock At The Doors Of Lives Of Virat, Satya, and Sai. Will The Truth Of Feelings Come Out? Harshad Arora Aka Satya From The StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Is Here With A Sneak Peak
New Twist Awaits To Knock At The Doors Of Lives Of Virat, Satya, and Sai. Will The Truth Of Feelings Come Out? Harshad Arora Aka Satya From The StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Is Here With A Sneak Peak
Read Latest News