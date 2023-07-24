ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics

Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram post, where she looked nothing short of breathtaking in a black sheer transparent saree. Check out the pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jul,2023 03:30:08
The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics 836415

Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram post, where she looked nothing short of breathtaking in a black sheer transparent saree. The diva effortlessly exuded elegance and grace as she paired the saree with a stylish bustier blouse, creating a stunning and modern twist to the traditional attire. Her sleek mid-parted hairbun added a touch of sophistication, perfectly complementing the overall look.

How Alia prepped the look

Alia’s makeup was on point, with intricate winged eyeliner, giving her eyes a mesmerizing allure. The small bindi and jhumkas added the perfect traditional touch, completing the ensemble with finesse. This captivating look was specially chosen by the diva for the upcoming promotions of her much-awaited film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ in which she stars as Rani alongside the dynamic Ranveer Singh as Rocky. The movie, helmed by the visionary Karan Johar, promises to be a cinematic treat for the audience.

Check out-

The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics 836411

The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics 836412

The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics 836413

The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics 836414

As fans and fashion enthusiasts alike swooned over Alia’s impeccable style and stunning appearance, she once again proved why she is a trendsetter in the industry. With her fashion choices always on point and her performances earning critical acclaim, Alia continues to captivate hearts both on and off the screen.

As the excitement builds up for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ Alia Bhatt’s glamorous look in the black saree has only added to the anticipation for the film’s release. With her talent, beauty, and charm, she is sure to leave a lasting impression in this new cinematic venture, making it an absolute must-watch for movie lovers.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release 836716
7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read 836280
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’ 835599
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’
When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it” 835387
When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it”
Churni Ganguly thinks “Nepotism” isn’t relevant for her RRPK co-star Alia Bhatt 835272
Churni Ganguly thinks “Nepotism” isn’t relevant for her RRPK co-star Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Goes Pop In Pink For Promotion In Vadodara; See Viral Pics 834897
Alia Bhatt Goes Pop In Pink For Promotion In Vadodara; See Viral Pics
Latest Stories
In Pics: Tara Sutaria ups her swag bar in white co-ords 836422
In Pics: Tara Sutaria ups her swag bar in white co-ords
Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics 836384
Mrunal Thakur Is All ‘Shimmer’And ‘Shine’ In Pantsuit; See Pics
Rakul Preet Singh 'Lala Land' Vibes From Vacation; See Here 836704
Rakul Preet Singh ‘Lala Land’ Vibes From Vacation; See Here
Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit 836753
Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit
Akshara Singh Teaches To Be Fit With Fun 836743
Akshara Singh Teaches To Be Fit With Fun
Armaan Malik Turns 28 Years Old; Check Out Birthday Pictures 836661
Armaan Malik Turns 28 Years Old; Check Out Birthday Pictures
Read Latest News