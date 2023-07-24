The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics

Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram post, where she looked nothing short of breathtaking in a black sheer transparent saree. The diva effortlessly exuded elegance and grace as she paired the saree with a stylish bustier blouse, creating a stunning and modern twist to the traditional attire. Her sleek mid-parted hairbun added a touch of sophistication, perfectly complementing the overall look.

How Alia prepped the look

Alia’s makeup was on point, with intricate winged eyeliner, giving her eyes a mesmerizing allure. The small bindi and jhumkas added the perfect traditional touch, completing the ensemble with finesse. This captivating look was specially chosen by the diva for the upcoming promotions of her much-awaited film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ in which she stars as Rani alongside the dynamic Ranveer Singh as Rocky. The movie, helmed by the visionary Karan Johar, promises to be a cinematic treat for the audience.

Check out-

As fans and fashion enthusiasts alike swooned over Alia’s impeccable style and stunning appearance, she once again proved why she is a trendsetter in the industry. With her fashion choices always on point and her performances earning critical acclaim, Alia continues to captivate hearts both on and off the screen.

As the excitement builds up for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ Alia Bhatt’s glamorous look in the black saree has only added to the anticipation for the film’s release. With her talent, beauty, and charm, she is sure to leave a lasting impression in this new cinematic venture, making it an absolute must-watch for movie lovers.

