“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic

Shruti Haasan shares a candid cryptic moment on her Instagram handle. Sharing the picture of her as she decked up in goth style once again, she wrote a cryptic note along

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jun,2023 10:55:12
Shruti Haasan, the versatile actress known for her fashion flair, has a love for goth style. Embracing the dark allure, she confidently rocks black leather jackets, laced corsets, and smoky makeup. With elegance as her trademark, Shruti effortlessly combines gothic elements with her unique twist, creating a captivating balance of rebellion and grace. Her fearless fashion choices showcase her adventurous spirit and make a powerful statement of self-expression.

Shruti Haasan shares cryptic post

In the picture, we can see Shruti Haasan wearing a black sheer outfit. She completed the look with bold dewy eyes, along with it, she decked it up with sleek eyebrows and minimal lips.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I’ve got no secrets so there’s nothing of mine you can keep”

Here take a look-

Work Front

In the realm of acting, Shruti has showcased her talent in a multitude of films, both in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. From her breakthrough performance in the critically acclaimed film “7aum Arivu” to her memorable roles in movies like “Gabbar Is Back” and “Welcome Back,” she has proven her acting prowess and ability to effortlessly portray diverse characters.

Not limited to the silver screen, Shruti has also made waves in the music industry. With a powerful voice and a passion for music, she has released several successful singles and has lent her vocals to popular film soundtracks. Her collaboration with international artists, such as the British rock band Dinosaur Pile-Up, showcases her global appeal and her ability to seamlessly blend genres.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

