"They think I m some firang," says Tara Sutaria on audience's reaction to her identity

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Apr,2023 12:00:19
Student Of The Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria is a famous actress in tinsel town. The diva has improved the audience with her acting skills on screen. Apart from acting, she sings well and is a trained dancer in ballet, jazz, and ballroom. She started her journey as a singer and turned actor within a few years. Due to Tara Sutaria’s accent and looks, the Indian audience confused her as firang. The diva shares her opinion about people thinking of her as an outsider.

Tara Sutaria’s reaction to being assumed as a foreigner. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria said, “A lot of people don’t think I am Indian, and for some reason they think that…. I don’t know because I don’t know, i don’t even if they know i m a Parsi or what it is, which is I m very much Indian. Um and I absolutely love Hindi they think I m some firang which is not the case.”

Further, she added, ” Maybe because everyone thinks I’m proper, but that’s not the case I just care very much for the English language as much as i card for for Hindi they are beautiful and but people don’t know that, so they just tend to assume.”

Tara Sutaria’s Personal Life

Tara Sutaria was born on 19th November 1995 to Himanshu Sutaria and Tina Sutaria. The actress has a sister Pia Sutaria with whom she was vacationing a few days ago in the beautiful vacation destination Maldives.

