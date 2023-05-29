“This brings me and the entire team so much joy,” Alia Bhatt on bagging award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at IIFA

Alia Bhatt, acclaimed for her exceptional portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” was recently bestowed with the prestigious Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award. While her performance garnered widespread acclaim and numerous accolades, the talented actress regrettably could not attend the esteemed IIFA 2023 awards ceremony. Reports suggest that Alia made the difficult decision to skip the event due to her maternal grandfather Narendra Razdan’s deteriorating health.

Following her triumph, Alia took a moment to express her heartfelt gratitude and extend an apology. Despite her absence, her gratitude shines through for the recognition bestowed upon her, and she deeply regrets not being able to personally receive the award.

Bhansali Productions drops post on the win

As Alia Bhatt won the best actress award, followed by Shantanu Maheshwari winning best debut male, Bhansali productions shared the monumental moment on their Instagram handle, and wrote, “Gangu ko pyaar dene ke liye, aap sabhi ko dil se shukriya! 🤍🙏 @iifa #GangubaiKathiawadi #IIFAAwards #IIFA2023 #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt @shantanu.maheshwari @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @saregama_official”

Alia Bhatt reshares with an apology

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share this milestone and wrote an apology for she was not there to receive the award physically. She wrote, “Thank you so much IIFA. Sorry, I couldn’t be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the entire team so much joy!”

Alia’s work front

The actress was last seen in the movie Brahmastra. The actress is currently busy with her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she is starring alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie is helmed by Karan Johar.