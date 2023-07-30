ADVERTISEMENT
This is what is ‘constant’ in Rashmika Mandanna’s life, watch

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jul,2023 18:35:08
Rashmika Mandanna, the charming actress known for her captivating performances, has a secret to her happiness—delicious food! The starlet recently gave her fans a delightful glimpse into her world of shooting sets through a fun mini reel on social media. And what stood out amidst all the action was the one constant that brings a beaming smile to Rashmika’s face—her unwavering love for food!

In the mini reel, Rashmika is seen embracing the hustle and bustle of shooting sets, but amidst it all, there’s one thing that truly makes her day—scrumptious meals! From quick bites to hearty lunches, Rashmika’s love affair with food shines through, adding a flavor of joy to her already vibrant persona.

With a playful caption that simply reads, “always hungry,” Rashmika playfully lets her fans in on the delicious secret that keeps her going. Her love for food is as unstoppable as her skyrocketing career in the film industry!

Rashmika Mandanna has carved a niche for herself with her impressive acting skills and magnetic screen presence. From her early days in the Kannada film industry to her prominent roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema, Rashmika’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

With blockbuster hits like “Kirik Party,” “Geetha Govindam,” and “Dear Comrade” in her kitty, Rashmika has won the hearts of audiences across different regions. Her versatility as an actress is evident in her ability to portray a range of characters with ease and finesse. Not just confined to the South Indian film industry, Rashmika is making waves in Bollywood too. Her charm and talent have earned her a spot in some exciting upcoming projects, leaving her fans eagerly anticipating her next Bollywood ventures too.

