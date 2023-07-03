ADVERTISEMENT
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani made headlines as they graced an event together in Delhi on July 1. This unexpected reunion marked the first public appearance of the duo since their reported break-up, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 00:05:25
In a turn of events that left fans buzzing with excitement, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani made headlines as they graced an event together in Delhi on July 1. This unexpected reunion marked the first public appearance of the duo since their reported break-up. Adding to the surprise, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, accompanied them, creating a trio that captured everyone’s attention.

As pictures and videos of their arrival and interactions surfaced online, the internet exploded with speculations and curiosity about their current relationship status. While the details remain shrouded in mystery, one thing is for sure – Tiger, Disha, and Krishna’s presence together created quite a stir and reminded us that in the realm of love, anything can happen!

Tiger-Disha’s pictures go viral

Disha was caught engaged in conversation with Tiger, sparking curiosity and setting hearts aflutter. Meanwhile, other pictures showcased Disha and Krishna Shroff striking pose-perfect moments for the camera, radiating a sense of camaraderie and sisterly affection.

Disha’s fashion game was on point as she rocked a chic one-shoulder fitted full-sleeved crop top, flawlessly paired with white baggy pants, exuding a trendy and sophisticated vibe. On the other hand, Tiger opted for an all-black ensemble, showcasing his signature dapper style that effortlessly complemented his charismatic persona.

A video went viral, as Tiger got papped arriving to the event:

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

