Aditya Roy Kapur is unquestionably one of Bollywood’s most handsome actors. He has been capturing the hearts of countless ladies around the nation and beyond, and this is also true of female actors in the industry. Here is a list of female actors that had fangirl outbursts every time they mentioned or liked Aditya as he became older by a year.

Aditya Roy Kapur, a former boyfriend of Sanjana Sanghi

The action movie of Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapoor Rashtra Kavach Om, But did you know that Sanjana has a thing going on with her co-star? Who didn’t have a crush on Aditya Roy Kapur when Aashiqui 2 was out and Sanjana was admitted to FirstIndia? She claimed that there was an immediate connection with Adi, which made working with him simpler.

Aditya Roy Kapur is rumoured to be Ananya Panday’s boyfriend.

After she featured on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya Panday’s rumoured relationship with Aditya Rou Kapur flared brighter than before. When she added, “I think Aditya Roy Kapur is hot,” she revealed her newest crush. Also seen together were the two at several gatherings in Mumbai.

The potential performer Aditya Roy Kapur is Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor carelessly utilized Aditya Roy Kapur’s name as the male stripper of her made-up bachelorette, which generated waves. It happened on Koffee With Karan’s seventh episode. During the fast-fire round, Karan questioned Janhvi about a Bollywood star who would be a male stripper if her bachelorette had one. Janhvi answered with Aditya Roy Kapur. Standing next to Janhvi, Sara teased her, saying, “That came out too fast.”

Aditya Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon’s rumoured ex-boyfriend

Aditya Roy Kapur and Kriti Sanon were briefly linked, and Kriti Sanon talked about how they clicked. Kriti Sanon spoke candidly about the Aashiqui 2 film while occupying the hot seat on Karan Johar’s show. We do look fabulous together, she said. He seems like a genuinely lovely guy to me. He is attractive. Other than that, nothing has occurred. On the other hand, Karan thought back on all the things that may have come to light due to celebrity confessions made on the program.

Raghupat Roy Kapur’s grandson Aditya Roy Kapur is a filmmaker. While his mother, Salome Roy Kapur, who comes from a family of artists, was a model, dancer, and dance instructor, his father, Kumud Roy Kapur, went on to become an Army officer. This also makes him the sibling of the actors Kunaal Roy Kapur and the filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Aditya made his acting debut in London Dreams, a film starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. He became well-known after co-starring in Aashiqui 2 with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor most recently appeared in Rashtra Kavach Om with Sanjana Sanghi, and he is now developing the crime drama Gumrah with Mrunal Thakur.

Source : ht, spotboye, filmfare