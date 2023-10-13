Movies | Celebrities

Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan

Disha Patani's Adidas elegance, Sara Ali Khan's playful Puma palette, and Disha's relaxed Adidas flair prove that comfort and style are a match made in fashion heaven. Check out as we decode their style file

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Oct,2023 08:15:53
Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan 860912

Traveling in style has never been comfier! Just ask Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Sara Ali Khan, who’ve turned tracksuits into the ultimate travel-ready essentials. These stars prove that you don’t have to sacrifice fashion for comfort when you’re on the go. Tracksuits are like your trusty travel sidekicks – they’re as snug as a warm hug, yet as trendy as a runway model’s outfit. So, the next time you’re jet-setting across the globe, don’t forget to pack your tracksuit. Who says you can’t look fabulous while soaring through the skies or exploring new destinations? With tracksuits, you’ll be strutting down the airport runway and the city streets in equal style!

Nora Fatehi Adidas Elegance: Unveiling Tracksuit Chic

Nora Fatehi, the reigning queen of athleisure, knows how to make tracksuits scream style. Spotted in a stunning Adidas track pant that might just perform a magical disappearing act on your 4000 bucks, she’s setting the fashion bar sky-high. Complementing her bottom-half flair, she layered on an Adidas jacket and a Puma sports bra, a nod to the sporty chic aesthetic. But the real magic happens when she adds her signature touches – long, flowing hair, a bare face that needs no makeup, and those stylish black shades. Who knew comfort could look this good?

Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan 860908

Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan 860909

Sara Ali Khan: Puma’s Playful Palette

Sara Ali Khan, the ultimate fashion adventurer, brings a burst of color to the travel fashion game. She’s all about that vibrant life, rocking a multi-coloured blocked Puma tracksuit that’s pure eye candy. The TFS Retro Track Jacket by Puma, priced around 6279 bucks, adds a bold pop to her look, while the matching pants at 3165 bucks make for a harmonious combo. Sara’s wavy hair and those sleek black shades are the finishing touches that scream “Ready for the world!” Puma’s got her covered in style.

Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan 860913

Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan 860910

Disha Patani’s Relaxed Adidas Flare

Disha Patani, proving she’s the tracksuit trendsetter we all adore, struts her stuff in a pair of relaxed-fit Adidas slit pants worth around 7494.35 bucks. She pairs them with a chic white tank tee, embracing the art of casual cool. Disha lets her wavy locks down and keeps her makeup minimal, emphasizing that sometimes, less is indeed more. With Disha, it’s not just a tracksuit; it’s a fashion statement, and a comfy one at that!

Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan 860905

Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan 860906

‘Travel in style’ is the motto these fashion-forward stars live by, showing us that tracksuits are no longer reserved for just the gym or lounging at home. They’ve transformed these comfy ensembles into a must-have for the jet-setting fashionista. Disha Patani’s Adidas elegance, Sara Ali Khan’s playful Puma palette, and Disha’s relaxed Adidas flair prove that comfort and style are a match made in fashion heaven. So, whether you’re cruising through airports or exploring new destinations, remember that with the right tracksuit, you’re not just traveling; you’re strutting your fashion game on the go!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

