Trend Alert: Raashii Khanna Sets The Style Bar High In An Orange Midi Dress

Raashii Khanna is a stunning South Indian actress who predominantly appears in films. The diva, an outstanding performer, looks stunning in any Western attire. Despite her basic attire, the actress exudes attractiveness. The diva is well-known for her exceptional fashion sense and ability to carry off a variety of styles, including traditional Indian clothing and sophisticated Western clothes. This time, she wore a Western-style midi orange dress. Take a look below.

Raashii Khanna’s Orange Midi Dress Appearance-

The Yodha actress uploaded a stunning picture series of herself on Instagram in an orange midi dress. The diva opted for an orange strappy, halter-square neckline, backless, sleeveless, bodycon flared asymmetric hemline midi dress. The outfit is from Acari Figlio, and it costs Rs. 117,600. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted, puffed, wavy low bun hairstyle. The diva applied glam makeup with brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and nude, glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver ear hoops, a bracelet, and a silver and diamond ring from A.S Motiwala Fine Jewellery. In the pictures, she shared an alluring posture with a classy look.

