Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt drops mandatory BTS video with Heart Of Stone cast, check out

Alia Bhatt takes Hollywood by storm with her upcoming project, Heart Of Stone! The talented actress recently gave us a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes world of Tudum with a fun-filled video. Alia, known for her stellar performances in Bollywood, is creating quite the buzz as she ventures into the international film scene.

In the video, we see Alia indulging in a delicious bowl of snacks, fueling up before joining her Heart of Stone co-stars, the stunning Gal Gadot and the charming Jamie Dornan, on stage. Alia herself donned a captivating green peplum gown, radiating elegance and grace. Gal, known for her fierce presence, rocked a black leather dress, exuding power and confidence. Jamie, ever the gentleman, accompanied the ladies in a dashing bottle green suit, adding a touch of sophistication to the trio.

Alia Bhatt can be heard saying, “I’m feeling like I’m on a cloud or I’m feeling like I am a cloud. Let’s do this.” She added, “A lot of way you talk about me, look it up. Origami, they shoot the papers right? About me. I put it up at origami, actually you’re wearing.” And added, “Ready for round?” and then said, “Tooth, but you’re going so low, I bet they’re going to break up.” “We are about to go for the mean event, which is the to do event change conversation.”

Here take a look

Sharing the video, she wrote, “A recap of my #Tudum moments 🫶🏽 #HeartOfStone @netflix

Reactions

One wrote, “Who else agrees alia bhatt is growing more and more despite all negativity?”

Another wrote, “Watching you on screen is like witnessing a cloud transforming into a work of art.🧎”

A third user wrote, “@aliaabhatt It’s all about being kind and honest and working hard on something”