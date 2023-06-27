ADVERTISEMENT
Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt drops mandatory BTS video with Heart Of Stone cast, check out

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a video straight from the diaries of Tudum, where she promoted her upcoming big Hollywood project Heart Of Stone. The actress is currently making all the buzz around, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jun,2023 19:00:09
Alia Bhatt takes Hollywood by storm with her upcoming project, Heart Of Stone! The talented actress recently gave us a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes world of Tudum with a fun-filled video. Alia, known for her stellar performances in Bollywood, is creating quite the buzz as she ventures into the international film scene.

In the video, we see Alia indulging in a delicious bowl of snacks, fueling up before joining her Heart of Stone co-stars, the stunning Gal Gadot and the charming Jamie Dornan, on stage. Alia herself donned a captivating green peplum gown, radiating elegance and grace. Gal, known for her fierce presence, rocked a black leather dress, exuding power and confidence. Jamie, ever the gentleman, accompanied the ladies in a dashing bottle green suit, adding a touch of sophistication to the trio.

Alia Bhatt can be heard saying, “I’m feeling like I’m on a cloud or I’m feeling like I am a cloud. Let’s do this.” She added, “A lot of way you talk about me, look it up. Origami, they shoot the papers right? About me. I put it up at origami, actually you’re wearing.” And added, “Ready for round?” and then said, “Tooth, but you’re going so low, I bet they’re going to break up.” “We are about to go for the mean event, which is the to do event change conversation.”

Here take a look

Sharing the video, she wrote, “A recap of my #Tudum moments 🫶🏽 #HeartOfStone @netflix
@gal_gadot @jamiedornan”

Reactions

One wrote, “Who else agrees alia bhatt is growing more and more despite all negativity?”

Another wrote, “Watching you on screen is like witnessing a cloud transforming into a work of art.🧎”

A third user wrote, “@aliaabhatt It’s all about being kind and honest and working hard on something”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

