The K-pop group’s vocalist is Sana. She is one of Twice’s group’s Japanese members. Sana’s ability to sing has elevated her status within the leading group. No one can dispute that she has a wonderful voice. She is a fashionista in addition to being a vocalist. She has consistently won over people’s hearts with her stylish picks.

Tzuyu is an additional member of Twice’s group. She has put a lot of effort into developing her status as a vocalist. She has also had an impact on others through her fashion choices. The singer’s fans appreciate her own sense of style.

Japanese singer and dancer Mina Myoi, also known just by her first name Mina, currently resides in South Korea. Twice, a South Korean female group created by JYP Entertainment in 2015, has three Japanese members, including her. The three singers from Twice’s band will compete in a fashion show today.

Tzuyu appeared in this image sporting a high-waisted miniskirt in a red and black check pattern together with an off-shoulder white crop top with long sleeves. She finished off her appearance with a high ponytail and clunky black heels.

Sana opted for thigh-high boots and wore a lavender lining miniskirt with a high-neck ruffled crop top. Her hair was worn loose. She looks stunning in this attire.

Follow Mina‘s lead to create a stunning, punk-rocker-chic style with your simple plaid dress. While still letting the blue plaid print stand out, her extra-cropped Acne Studios sweater gives her look a grungier feel. The preppy outfit is given a more gothic twist by Thom Browne’s 4-bar, black knee-high socks.

