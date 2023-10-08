Movies | Celebrities

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran

South queens Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Anupama Parameswaran are ethnic lovers. Here, take goals to twirl your ethnic fashion in a blouse hand design.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Oct,2023 10:25:01
Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859460
  • Highlights
  • Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Anupama Parameswaran are ethnic lovers.
  • The divas show how to twirl ethnic glam with a blouse hand design.
  • Divas uplift glam in different ethnic looks.

South beauties Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Anupama Parameswaran are fashion enthusiasts. The divas often show their unique styles on the red carpet, events for function. And if you want to make your ethnic look different, twirl your fashion with a blouse hand design.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Blouse Hand Design

Animal actress Rashmika looks gorgeous in this traditional cotton brown saree. She pairs her look with the contrasting red printed blouse. The short blouse’s hand design looks simple yet attractive. With the gajra bun and minimalism, she looks alluring.

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859470

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859471

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859472

Pooja Hegde’s Blouse Hand Design

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looks stunning in the plain glittery green lehenga. She styled this modern-style lehenga with a plain skirt and embroidered blouse. The three-fourth blouse hand design with frills elevates its appearance.

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859469

Anupama Parameswaran’s Blouse Hand Design

On the other hand, the gorgeous Anupama shows her ethnicity in the beautiful red lehenga. She styles her lehenga skirt with the v-neckline blouse. At the same time, the three-fourth sleeves with beautiful floral prints look refreshing. This simple traditional glam adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859461

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859462

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859463

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859464

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859465

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859466

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859467

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859468

Whose look did you like the most? Please let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs 859133
Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859084
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s lehenga designs
Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859064
Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks
Go trendy with Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde's front kurti neck designs 858665
Go trendy with Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde’s front kurti neck designs
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is all set for a windy Autumn season in black floral mini dress 858511
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is all set for a windy Autumn season in black floral mini dress
Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, & Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Glam Up Your Saree With Diamond Necklace 858307
Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, & Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Glam Up Your Saree With Diamond Necklace

Latest Stories

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859447
Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia
One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859411
One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya 859358
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya
Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video 859354
Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video
Show Your Swag In Skirts Like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, And Sonakshi Sinha 859557
Show Your Swag In Skirts Like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, And Sonakshi Sinha
Taking a page from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Kapoor & Athiya Shetty's travel diaries [Photos] 859384
Taking a page from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Kapoor & Athiya Shetty’s travel diaries [Photos]
Read Latest News