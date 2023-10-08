Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran

Highlights

Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Anupama Parameswaran are ethnic lovers.

The divas show how to twirl ethnic glam with a blouse hand design.

Divas uplift glam in different ethnic looks.

South beauties Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Anupama Parameswaran are fashion enthusiasts. The divas often show their unique styles on the red carpet, events for function. And if you want to make your ethnic look different, twirl your fashion with a blouse hand design.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Blouse Hand Design

Animal actress Rashmika looks gorgeous in this traditional cotton brown saree. She pairs her look with the contrasting red printed blouse. The short blouse’s hand design looks simple yet attractive. With the gajra bun and minimalism, she looks alluring.

Pooja Hegde’s Blouse Hand Design

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looks stunning in the plain glittery green lehenga. She styled this modern-style lehenga with a plain skirt and embroidered blouse. The three-fourth blouse hand design with frills elevates its appearance.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Blouse Hand Design

On the other hand, the gorgeous Anupama shows her ethnicity in the beautiful red lehenga. She styles her lehenga skirt with the v-neckline blouse. At the same time, the three-fourth sleeves with beautiful floral prints look refreshing. This simple traditional glam adds an extra dose of sophistication.

