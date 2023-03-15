Mouni Roy is one of the boldest and most desirable actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the Hindi TV industry and well, from there onwards, she’s truly seen phenomenal growth and success in her professional career. She’s one of the very few actresses who’s actually managed to make it big by having a successful transition to Bollywood from the TV industry and well, she deserves all the credit and appreciation for the same. She’s completed more than 17 long years in the Indian entertainment industry with her versatility and charm and well, that’s why, she has to be rated highly for the pro-active smart choices that she’s made in her career.

One of the best and most amazing things about Mouni Roy has to be the fact that come what may, she really has the ability to slay and rock and roll in quite literally any outfit of her choice. She loves to create sensation on social media with her amazing posts and well, this time as well, we genuinely feel that it is nothing different for the ‘Naagin’ actress. The diva dropped a stunner of a sexy video on Instagram where she’s seen killing it with perfection in her beach avatar in a sexy bikini and well, we are truly loving the visual delight. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

