Ulka Gupta blends tradition with trend in green sequined ethnic adorn [Photos]

Ulka Gupta effortlessly blends classic and trendy vibes in a stunning sequinned lime green saree, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. The deep-neck plunging blouse adds a touch of allure, perfectly complemented by her wavy long hairdo, sleek eyebrows, and captivating winged eyes. Her choice of pink glossy lips enhances the overall glam quotient, creating a look that’s both timeless and on-trend.

Ulka Gupta drops gorgeous pictures on social media

In the shared pictures, Ulka radiates a dreamy and divine aura, capturing the essence of her fashion statement. Her caption, “in a world full of trends, remain a classic,” resonates with her choice of attire, emphasizing the enduring appeal of timeless fashion. The sparkle and peacock emoji accompanying her words mirror the vibrant and enchanting energy exuded by her ensemble.

Accessorizing with finesse, Ulka adorns herself with a sheer choker diamond neckpiece paired with elegant earrings, elevating the sophistication of her look. The seamless fusion of classic elements and contemporary trends makes Ulka Gupta’s fashion choice not just an outfit but a statement – a perfect embodiment of style that transcends fleeting trends.

How do you recreate this look?

To recreate a uniquely inspired look reminiscent of Ulka Gupta’s classic yet trendy ensemble, start by selecting a saree in a bold, unconventional color – perhaps a deep midnight blue or rich burgundy. Opt for a blouse with intricate detailing, such as lace or embroidery, to add a touch of modern elegance. Experiment with a sleek updo or tousled curls for a distinctive hairstyle.

For makeup, consider a statement lip color in a deep berry shade, paired with subtle eyeshadow and well-defined brows. Embrace the power of accessories by choosing edgy, geometric jewelry pieces that contrast with the traditional saree. A structured metallic choker and asymmetrical earrings can effortlessly infuse a contemporary edge into the overall look.

Capture the essence of individuality by adding your personal flair – be it through unconventional nail art, a unique handbag, or even a stylish belt to cinch the saree at the waist. The key is to balance timeless elements with unexpected details, creating a look that not only pays homage to classic beauty but also reflects your own distinct style narrative. Remember, in a world full of trends, the beauty lies in the personalized and the unexpected.