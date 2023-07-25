Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta's Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures

Sumbul Touqeer has been quickly climbing the ladder of success after participating in the most controversial show Bigg Boss 16. The actress is best friends with actress Ulka Gupta. The duo earlier in March enjoyed their first trip together in Ooty. The actress shared new pictures showing her quirky friendship goals.

Sumbul Touqeer and Ulka Gupta Quirky Friendship

In the shared pictures, the duo looked happy and cool together. They are perfect friendship goals. In the first photo, Sumbul and Ulka posed with a bright smile on their face and a poster featuring them from their paragliding from their trip. The next picture is from when the duo posed in an ethnic avatar.

The third picture features them laughing without worrying about anything else. In the end, she shared an adorable video of the duo dancing together. Sumbul Touqeer puts her dupatta on Ulka’s head, and the duo starts dancing together with their syncing steps.

Sumbul Touqeer shared the snaps with the caption, “Damnnn…. can’t think of a caption ….do we really need it? NAHHHHH!!!!.” Undoubtedly the girls share a great bond. The duo often snapped together at events, functions, parties, and other places. Their friendship is an inspiration for others. She enjoys a massive fandom on her Instagram with millions of followers.

