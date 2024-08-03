Ulka Gupta Turns Paparazzi For Sumbul Touqeer As She Comes Out Of Her Car Like A Queen

Ulka Gupta is known for her role as Rajkumar Shyammohini Singh in the Dhruv Tara – Samab Sadi Se Pare series and is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Apart from acting skills, Ulka Gupta is an avid social media user. Whether giving glimpses of her upcoming episode or showcasing her relaxing weekend fun, the actress’s Instagram posts always delight her fans. Recently, Ulka Gupta has taken on the role of a paparazzi for her friend and fellow actress Sumbul Touqeer. Capturing the moment as Sumbul stepped out of a car like a queen. Take a look at the video below!

Ulka Gupta’s Paparazzi Role For Sumbul Touqeer-

Ulka Gupta shared a video of her fellow friend Sumbul Touqeer on her Instagram story. Sumbul Touqeer, known for her impressive acting skills and charismatic presence, made a grand entrance as she stepped out of a car in a regal fashion. The diva is dressed to impress; the outfit features a deep V-neckline, sleeveless body, and thigh-high slit ankle dress; her confident demeanor is the perfect subject for Ulka Gupta’s impromptu paparazzi session.

The actress exuded elegance and grace as she styled her look with side-partition wavy hair, glam makeup with red matte lips, and pairs with funny black shoes, embodying the essence of a queen with every step. Ulka Gupta, who is also a well-known actress, took on the role of a photographer for the day, as he says, “Ma’am, ma’am left pose, ma’am, right pose,” and both laugh, which captures Sumbul’s glamorous arrival with her camera with funny twists.

