ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Ulka Gupta and Manish Khanna join the cast of Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara

Mumbai, 10th August 2023: Sony SAB's unique time-travel romance drama, 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare,' featuring the talented Ishaan Dhawan as Dhruv and the charming Riya Sharma as Tara, remains an absolute delight for fans, weaving an enchanting tale filled with surprises and twists that keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Aug,2023 18:29:07
Ulka Gupta and Manish Khanna join the cast of Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara 842312

Mumbai, 10th August 2023: Sony SAB’s unique time-travel romance drama, ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare,’ featuring the talented Ishaan Dhawan as Dhruv and the charming Riya Sharma as Tara, remains an absolute delight for fans, weaving an enchanting tale filled with surprises and twists that keep everyone on the edge of their seats. As the story unfolds, the upcoming episodes are set to introduce a new layer of excitement as Ulka Gupta steps into the shoes of Shyam Mohini, who is carefree and arrogant. The versatile Manish Khanna takes on the role of Vikramjit, who aims to take over the kingdom of Vallabhgarh with the help of Senapati Samrat (Vineet Chaudhury). Their arrival will surely bring an exciting new twist to the story, leaving viewers wanting more.

With the demise of Maharaj (Yash Tonk), Vallabhgarh faces turmoil from all sides. Nearby kingdoms view the chaos as an opportunity to take control. Amid this, Vikramjit from Vikramgarh arrives in Vallabhgarh with his daughter Shyam Mohini, each having their own reasons.

The destiny of Vallabhgarh hangs in uncertainty, leaving us with the question: What’s next for this once-thriving kingdom?

Ulka Gupta, set to portray the character of Shyam Mohini, shared, “For me, stepping into Shyam Mohini’s shoes in Dhruv Tara is an amazing chance. My character Shyam Mohini’s carefree essence and a dash of arrogance will paint a fresh stroke in the show’s canvas. Be prepared for a riveting journey packed with feelings and unexpected moments. Shyam Mohini is all set to take you on an enthralling ride that’ll surely keep you glued!”

Manish Khanna, who will take up the role of Vikramjit, expressed, “Being a part of Dhruv Tara as Vikramjit is truly remarkable. Vikramjit, the ruler of Vikramgarh, is determined to conquer Vallabhgarh alongside Senapati’s aid. His intentions introduce a new layer of intrigue to the tale. Hold tight for an exhilarating escapade filled with power play, concealed truths, and turns that’ll leave you at the edge of your seat.!”

Don’t miss watching Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Sony SAB

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta's Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures 837084
Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta’s Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 815110
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Udaariyaan: Shamsher Kapoor holds Harleen at gunpoint 784394
Udaariyaan: Shamsher Kapoor holds Harleen at gunpoint
Candid Moments From IWMBuzz Holi Celeb Bash 2023 782131
Candid Moments From IWMBuzz Holi Celeb Bash 2023
In Pics: Red Carpet of IWMBuzz Holi Celeb Bash 2023 781713
In Pics: Red Carpet of IWMBuzz Holi Celeb Bash 2023
Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Buys Her First Home; Shiv Thakare, Pranali Rathod, Nimrit Kaur And Many Celebrities Grace Occasion 779864
Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Buys Her First Home; Shiv Thakare, Pranali Rathod, Nimrit Kaur And Many Celebrities Grace Occasion
Latest Stories
Prime Video Commences a Unique Masterclass Series Across Key Film Institutes in India 842261
Prime Video Commences a Unique Masterclass Series Across Key Film Institutes in India
"It is my unique voice that helped me become Vandana" shares Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana, from the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, who is an example of a true winner against all odds 842254
“It is my unique voice that helped me become Vandana” shares Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana, from the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, who is an example of a true winner against all odds
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii learns about Shiv-Roshni’s relationship 842288
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii learns about Shiv-Roshni’s relationship
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pooja Joshi Arora welcomes a baby girl 842281
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pooja Joshi Arora welcomes a baby girl
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan's comment 'wildcard contestants don’t deserve to win' upsets Elvish Yadav 842275
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan’s comment ‘wildcard contestants don’t deserve to win’ upsets Elvish Yadav
Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga 842227
Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga
Read Latest News