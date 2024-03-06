Exclusive: Preeti Chaudhary joins the cast of Full House Media’s Main Hoon Saath Tere for Zee TV

Actress Preeti Chaudhary who is known for her portrayals in TV shows Yahan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Karamphal Daata Shani, Kairi: Rishta Khatta Meetha, Yeh Hai Chahatein has bagged a new show. She will play a pivotal role in Zee TV’s upcoming show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media. The show which is titled Main Hoon Saath Tere, will have Ulka Gupta and Kunal Vohra playing the leads. Kunal was last seen as the lead in Imlie while Ulka was seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report about Ulka Gupta playing the lead in this show. The show will also have Karan Suchak in vital role, and this was also reported by us. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

We now hear of Preeti joining the cast.

We buzzed Preeti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The banner Full House Media has given other engaging concepts like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qubool Hai, Trideviyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Shaadi Ke Siyape, Papa By Chance, Devanshi, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha etc.

