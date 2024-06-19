Unseen Photos: Nora Fatehi’s Boho Face Tattoo In Black Ensemble Is A Symbol Of Her Moroccan Root

Nora Fatehi is creating history with her recently released song ‘Nora.’ The new song ranked No.1 on the Newmusic list on TikTok. Also, Nora featured on the TikTok app banner. As her song performs well, the dancer and actress express her happiness. Not just that, this song is special because the dancer shot this music video in her hometown, Morocco.

Nora Fatehi’s Boho Look That Represents Her Moroccan Roots

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared a series of photos showcasing an unseen glimpse behind the scenes. In the photos, the dancer looks fiery in a black crop top paired with matching bottoms. Nora’s facial makeup, featuring tattoos, head scarf, and jewelry, shows her Moroccan roots with a modern touch. Throughout the photos, the dancer looks enthusiastic and happy to perform the song in her hometown.

Expressing her feelings and details about her Moroccan roots, Nora Fatehi, in her caption, wrote, “I really loved this look! It was giving a mix of my berber Amazigh roots with the face tattoos,head scarf, jewellery, at the same time showcasing my urban roots with the track suit, the body language and lyrics at the first verse of the song. A remainder of my hustling days, wearing tracksuits everyday grinding making my dreams come true but still bringing my roots with me everywhere i go.”

Nora Fatehi loves her hometown, Morocco, and often talks about It. However, she never fails to express her gratitude to India for giving her all love, name, and fame.