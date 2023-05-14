Unseen pictures from Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva sets

When Tara Sutaria shared a set of pictures from the Apurva sets. What’s more we can see how one-of-a-kind chai lover Tara is looking at the pictures. Check out the pictures below-

Tara Sutaria, the rising star of Bollywood, has been making waves with her talent and undeniable charm. Known for her mesmerizing beauty and graceful presence, Tara has been leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Tara made her debut in the film “Student of the Year 2” and instantly garnered attention for her captivating performance and enchanting screen presence. Since then, she has been a part of several notable projects, showcasing her versatility as an actress. From romantic dramas to action-packed ventures, Tara has proven her mettle in various genres, earning accolades and a growing fan base.

Tara’s unseen pics from Apurva sets

In the pictures, we can see her wearing a stylish white crop top. She teamed it with denim shorts. The actress completed the look with her casual hairbun and minimal makeup, while she enjoys a cuppa coffee.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “7 am in the trailer.. Only my second cup of tea! Lots more followed before the madness began on the open desert set of #Apurva 🏜🎬☕️”

Tara’s announcement of Apurva

Last year in July she shared insights of her first female-oriented film on Instagram. She wrote, “Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end.”

About Apurva

Talking about the movie earlier, Tara said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds.” As quoted by TOI.