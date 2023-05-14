ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Unseen pictures from Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva sets

When Tara Sutaria shared a set of pictures from the Apurva sets. What’s more we can see how one-of-a-kind chai lover Tara is looking at the pictures. Check out the pictures below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 11:50:27
Unseen pictures from Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva sets

Tara Sutaria, the rising star of Bollywood, has been making waves with her talent and undeniable charm. Known for her mesmerizing beauty and graceful presence, Tara has been leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Tara made her debut in the film “Student of the Year 2” and instantly garnered attention for her captivating performance and enchanting screen presence. Since then, she has been a part of several notable projects, showcasing her versatility as an actress. From romantic dramas to action-packed ventures, Tara has proven her mettle in various genres, earning accolades and a growing fan base.

Tara’s unseen pics from Apurva sets

In the pictures, we can see her wearing a stylish white crop top. She teamed it with denim shorts. The actress completed the look with her casual hairbun and minimal makeup, while she enjoys a cuppa coffee.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “7 am in the trailer.. Only my second cup of tea! Lots more followed before the madness began on the open desert set of #Apurva 🏜🎬☕️”

Unseen pictures from Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva sets 806989

Unseen pictures from Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva sets 806990

Tara’s announcement of Apurva

Last year in July she shared insights of her first female-oriented film on Instagram. She wrote, “Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end.”

About Apurva

Talking about the movie earlier, Tara said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds.” As quoted by TOI.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Tara Sutaria Dons White Co-ord Set, Feels Hot In Summer
Tara Sutaria Dons White Co-ord Set, Feels Hot In Summer
Take the athleisure casual cue from Tara Sutaria
Take the athleisure casual cue from Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria Looks Sublime In Gold Lehenga; See Pics
Tara Sutaria Looks Sublime In Gold Lehenga; See Pics
Tara Sutaria is a modern-day princess in lavender bodycon dress, check out
Tara Sutaria is a modern-day princess in lavender bodycon dress, check out
Revealed! Tara Sutaria's Secret To Smooth And Silky Hair
Revealed! Tara Sutaria's Secret To Smooth And Silky Hair
Tara Sutaria and Anushka Sharma's adorable wish for their special person
Tara Sutaria and Anushka Sharma's adorable wish for their special person
Latest Stories
When Kriti Sanon penned drama in David Koma’s neon cutout dress
When Kriti Sanon penned drama in David Koma’s neon cutout dress
Box Office Update: Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' is a smashing hit, earns 112.99 crores
Box Office Update: Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' is a smashing hit, earns 112.99 crores
What Next For Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni?
What Next For Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni?
Mothers' Day Special: IWMBuzz Selects 10 Most Famous Film Songs Of All Times
Mothers' Day Special: IWMBuzz Selects 10 Most Famous Film Songs Of All Times
US Tour Vlog: Nora Fatehi’s showcase is full of enthusiasm
US Tour Vlog: Nora Fatehi’s showcase is full of enthusiasm
Know what remains constant on Katrina Kaif’s plate
Know what remains constant on Katrina Kaif’s plate
Read Latest News