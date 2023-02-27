Shraddha Kapoor is a Bollywood actress who won the hearts of millions with her soulful acting in the movie “Aashiqui 2”. She rose to fame through romantic dramas and has since become a popular actress in the Hindi film industry.

Shraddha Kapoor was born on March 3, 1987, to famous Bollywood actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi. She has an older brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, who is also an actor. Although born into a family with a long history of cinema, Shraddha’s popularity is not easy. She started her career in Hindi cinema with the 2010 heist film “Teen Patti,” also starring Amitabh Bachchan. However, it was her role in “Aashiqui 2” that brought her well-deserved fame.

The actress is known for her versatile roles and has proven her acting skills in every movie she has been in. She portrayed the character of singer Aarohi Keshav Shirke in Mohit Suri’s musical film “Aashiqui 2”, which is the sequel to the 1990 film “Aashiqui.” The film was a blockbuster and also earned her much praise. Since then, there has been no return for the actress.

Shraddha’s next hit movie was “Ek Villain” (2014), another collaboration with Mohit Suri. She made her singing debut with the award-winning song “Teri Galliyan” in the movie. The actress also proved her versatility by playing a Kashmiri journalist named Arshia in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider (2014). The film is adapted from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set in the Kashmir conflict in 1995. Her role in the film was highly appreciated by the audience and critics.

Shraddha’s hard work and talent have made her a household name, and the actress continues to gain popularity with each film. Her fans loved her performance in “Baaghi 3,” where she was seen alongside Tiger Shroff. Childhood photos of Shraddha with her family went viral on the internet.

She is seen posing with her father, Shakti Kapoor, brother Siddhanth Kapoor and her mother, Shivangi. Many stills show the actress as an innocent child, giving fans a glimpse into her early years.

Shraddha Kapoor’s journey in the Hindi film industry is remarkable. From her debut movie, “Teen Patti,” to her movie, “Baaghi 3,” she has proven time and time again her acting and singing skills. The actress is a real inspiration for young fans aspiring to succeed in the Hindi film industry.