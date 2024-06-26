Unseen Video: Nora Fatehi Flaunts Desi Swag In Traditional Look

Nora Fatehi is making waves with her new song, “Nora.” TikTok’s Newmusic list rated the new song at number one. Nora also features on the TikTok app’s banner. As her song succeeds, the dancer and actress expresses her joy. Recently, Nora Fatehi shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest song, “Nora,” on Instagram. Take a look at the video below!

Nora Fatehi’s BTS Moment Video-

Taking to Instagram, Nora Fatehi opts for a traditional look in a red with gold lace and mirror work sweetheart neckline, mega sleeves bust-fitted bralette. She pairs her elegant look with a green matching lace work embellished waistline fitted wrap over bottom. She styles her look with a side-partition straight hairstyle look and opts for minimal makeup with a light pink matte lip. To compliment her look, the actress opts for a gold jhumka and a ring. In the video, Nore flaunts her dazzling beauty in a traditional look. In the starting video, she also shares a quick blurry studio tour.

View Instagram Post 1: Unseen Video: Nora Fatehi Flaunts Desi Swag In Traditional Look

Next, Nora captioned a video, “BEHIND THE SCENE,” and gave a glimpse of having fun while dancing to Nora Fatehi’s song called “Nora.” And also a clip of showing dancers dashing dance moves.

About Nora Song-

Join the millions of fans who have fallen in love with Nora’s Song. Released on June 6, 2024, on Nora Fatehi’s YouTube Channel, which boasts 4.5 million subscribers, the song has already garnered immense love and a whopping 10 million views in just two weeks.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.