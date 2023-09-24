Up The Traditional Glam With Latest Blouse Designs Inspired By Parineeti Chopra, Raashi Khanna, And Tara Sutaria

When it comes to traditional outfits, Bollywood actresses never fail to ace their glam. The divas, with their every new look, set trends. This time, Parineeti Chopra, Raashi Khanna, and Tara Sutaria up their traditional glam with the latest blouse designs.

Parineeti Chopra In Plain Blouse Design

The simple, plain black blouse design is a favorite of many. And undoubtedly, it goes well with anything you pair. Just like Parineeti Chopra, she acing her royal look in a plain satin saree with a plain black velvet blouse and thick hand boarders. The diamond choker necklace and minimalistic give her strong woman vibes. The blouse is undoubtedly adding glam to her look.

Raashi Khanna In Netted Blouse Design

With the chikankari embroidered and deep back cut, the netted blouse design makes the saree glam sizzling, just like Raashi Khanna ups her see-through red saree glam with the red embroidered bustier blouse design. She looked tempting in the vibrant shade. The ruby earrings and her minimal makeup choice make her saree and blouse stand out well.

Tara Sutaria’s Gold Blouse Design

The glamour of gold glitter is undeniable. The low neckline gold blouse design can win any day. And Tara Sutaria aces her fashion-like pro in this sultry gold glitter blouse paired with a matching lehenga skirt, ups her glam. She looked stunning with the diamond and motif embellished princess necklace set, bangles, and ring. Her gold makeup and glossy lips round up her look.

