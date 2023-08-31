Movies | Celebrities

Urvashi Rautela Explores The Magic Of Photography, See Pics

Urvashi Rautela, the queen of hearts in the latest Instagram dump, explores the magic of photography in her casual style. Check out her stunning pictures below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 Aug,2023 08:35:20
Urvashi Rautela Explores The Magic Of Photography, See Pics 847203

The queen of hearts, Urvashi Rautela, always makes heads turn with her glamour and glow. The actress was in Paris to launch the Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. She was the first ever actor to do so. After the successful event, she took the flight to return to Mumbai. Amidst that, she explores the magic of photography.

Urvashi Rautela Explores Magic Of Photography

Taking to her Instagram, the diva shared a picture from the aeroplane. In the image, Urvashi can be seen wearing a pink loose shirt paired with black denim. Her simple hairstyle and black glasses rounded her appearance. With the visuals, it is clear that the diva is enjoying a luxurious life.

Urvashi posed with the huge camera in her hand, and her beautiful smile looked like, ‘cheese, camera, smile.’ In the caption, the diva said that she is sending the postcard and also feeling the magic of photography with the camera in her hand. Also, she revealed that she is returning to Mumbai after her amazing time in Paris.

Urvashi Rautela Explores The Magic Of Photography, See Pics 847200

Urvashi Rautela Explores The Magic Of Photography, See Pics 847201

Urvashi Rautela’s caption says, “Sending you this postcard 🧧 feeling the magic that is photography. Paris to Mumbai 🛩️.”

Urvashi, with her regular updates, keeps her fans engaged and entertained. She has a massive fan following 67.2 million.

Did you enjoy Urvashi Rautela’s magic of photography? Let us know in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

