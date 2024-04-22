Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Flawless Style in a Regal Purple Heavy Work Kurta Set

Urvashi Rautela is a well-known Bollywood actress and performer. She has been killing it and winning hearts with her breathtaking award-show performances and vogue moments. Unsurprisingly, we’re obsessed with her energy and charisma. Urvashi Rautela is a stunning beauty, and she once again stunned us with her ethnic look in a purple heavy work kurta combination. Look at her amazing appearance.

Urvashi Rautela’s Ethnic Look-

Her ensemble is a masterpiece, featuring a multi-colored raw silk kurta adorned with intricate gota work and sequins. The hand-block print adds a touch of traditional charm, while the vibrant colors make her outfit truly eye-catching kurta. The flared purple and gold lacework shamose pants, embellished with beautiful mirror work and hand-embroidered sequin border dupatta, are a perfect complement her ethnic look. The dupatta, featuring matching mirror work and hand-embroidered sequence borders, adds an extra layer of elegance to her appearance.

Urvashi’s Glam Appearance-

Urvashi’s hair is styled in soft, cascading waves with high-bun loose earlocks that frame her face delicately. Urvashi’s makeup is kept soft and radiant, enhancing her features with purple shimmery eyeliner, pink shimmery highlighted blushy cheeks, and glossy lips while maintaining a natural appearance. She accessorizes her ensemble with statement diamond earrings, rings, and transparent silver work shoes complimenting her outfit.

What is your reaction to Urvashi's stunning appearance?