Urvashi Rautela Gets Into Spotlight In Colorful Beaded Dress, See Photos

Urvashi Rautela is the undisputed queen of hearts. The actress never fails to capture attention with her glamour and glow. Urvashi has always kept her best foot forward, from red carpet moments to night parties. The active social media user treats her fans regularly with gorgeousness and daily updates. And this time, she gets into the spotlight in a colorful dress. Let’s have a closer look at her glamorous look below.

Urvashi Rautela’s Colorful Dress

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi Rautela drops a couple of photos wearing a colorful dress. The diva wore a deep neckline colorful dress embellished with sparkling stones, colorful threads, and sequins. The full-sleeved pattern looks captivating, while the sleeveless hand gives a sense of sensuality. The huge stones embellished the neck pattern, which looks like a necklace, giving her a charming appearance.

This masterpiece outfit hugged Urvashi’s body so perfectly that it defined her picturesque figure, making us mesmerized. With the sleek mid-part hairstyle, Urvashi allows her outfit to get into the spotlight. Her smokey eye shadow with huge eyelashes accentuates her beautiful eyes. The rosy cheeks and glossy lips complement her glamorous look. Undoubtedly, she is a gem of the night in this avatar. Her beautiful smile in the photos made our hearts flutter.

Did you like Urvashi Rautela’s colourful look? Share your thoughts in the comments box.