Urvashi Rautela Is All 'Glitter' And 'Glam' In Mirror Selfie

Urvashi Rautela, the stunning beauty in the tinsel town never fails to impress with her effortless charm and elegance. She is a true fan of glitter and glam. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a stunning mirror selfie of herself.

Urvashi Rautela’s Glitter And Glam Mirror Selfie

In the images, Urvashi can be seen holding a glass of juice and in the text, she wrote, “Another day another drink.” The diva looked edgy in the white co-ord set. She accessorized her look with a white pearl earring. Her messy hairstyle and minimal makeup rounded her attractive look.

However, what caught our attention at first look was the vibrant shade manicure. She painted her nails in sparkling green and looked into the camera with her fierce expression. In the other picture, she flaunted her edgy looks and glamour.

Urvashi Rautela is the epitome of beauty and style. She enjoys a huge fandom of 66.9 million followers. Her regular updates, pictures, and videos entertain her viewers and admirers.

Urvashi Rautela rose to fame after winning the Miss Diva Universe 2015 title. She has represented India on a global level at several fashion events. She made her debut in acting in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great. She has also been featured in films like Great Grand Masti, Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, etc. She is now one of the most famous models and actors in Bollywood.

Did you like Urvashi Rautela’s glittery glam in the mirror selfie? Please share with us in the comments box.