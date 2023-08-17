ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Urvashi Rautela Is All 'Glitter' And 'Glam' In Mirror Selfie

Urvashi Rautela is epitome of beauty. The diva shared her glitter and glam avatar in the simple mirror selfie on her latest Instagram pictures. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Aug,2023 10:15:08
Urvashi Rautela Is All 'Glitter' And 'Glam' In Mirror Selfie 843294

Urvashi Rautela, the stunning beauty in the tinsel town never fails to impress with her effortless charm and elegance. She is a true fan of glitter and glam. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a stunning mirror selfie of herself.

Urvashi Rautela’s Glitter And Glam Mirror Selfie

In the images, Urvashi can be seen holding a glass of juice and in the text, she wrote, “Another day another drink.” The diva looked edgy in the white co-ord set. She accessorized her look with a white pearl earring. Her messy hairstyle and minimal makeup rounded her attractive look.

However, what caught our attention at first look was the vibrant shade manicure. She painted her nails in sparkling green and looked into the camera with her fierce expression. In the other picture, she flaunted her edgy looks and glamour.

Auto Draft 843292

Urvashi Rautela Is All 'Glitter' And 'Glam' In Mirror Selfie 843293

Urvashi Rautela is the epitome of beauty and style. She enjoys a huge fandom of 66.9 million followers. Her regular updates, pictures, and videos entertain her viewers and admirers.

Urvashi Rautela rose to fame after winning the Miss Diva Universe 2015 title. She has represented India on a global level at several fashion events. She made her debut in acting in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great. She has also been featured in films like Great Grand Masti, Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, etc. She is now one of the most famous models and actors in Bollywood.

Did you like Urvashi Rautela’s glittery glam in the mirror selfie? Please share with us in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur And Urvashi Rautela Walk Like Queens On The Cannes Red Carpet 808644
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur And Urvashi Rautela Walk Like Queens On The Cannes Red Carpet
Viral Video: Rishabh Pant fan verbally attacks Urvashi Rautela, actress hits back 806710
Viral Video: Rishabh Pant fan verbally attacks Urvashi Rautela, actress hits back
Bold Pics: Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta hit apex of sensuality quotient, check out 802502
Bold Pics: Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta hit apex of sensuality quotient, check out
Urvashi Rautela serves defamation notice to journalist over fake news tweet 800551
Urvashi Rautela serves defamation notice to journalist over fake news tweet
IPL 2023: Urvashi Rautela reacts to a girl holding a placard that says 'Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here' 794454
IPL 2023: Urvashi Rautela reacts to a girl holding a placard that says ‘Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here’
Watch: Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing in deep neck beige gown at an event 789107
Watch: Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing in deep neck beige gown at an event
Latest Stories
Watch: Hina Khan's Heart-Melting Moment With Her Mother 843150
Watch: Hina Khan’s Heart-Melting Moment With Her Mother
Pooja Bhatt defends father Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside BB house, read 843175
Pooja Bhatt defends father Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside BB house, read
“I deeply regret that my words,” Rana Daggubati apologies to Sonam Kapoor for his remark at King Of Kotha event 843173
“I deeply regret that my words,” Rana Daggubati apologies to Sonam Kapoor for his remark at King Of Kotha event
Farhan Akhtar opens up Don 3 casting, hails Ranveer Singh 843162
Farhan Akhtar opens up Don 3 casting, hails Ranveer Singh
Kiara Advani pens a touching tribute for BSF team on Independence Day, read 843262
Kiara Advani pens a touching tribute for BSF team on Independence Day, read
Sneak Peek Into Nia Sharma's Dinner Date With No Romance 843148
Sneak Peek Into Nia Sharma’s Dinner Date With No Romance
Read Latest News