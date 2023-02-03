Urvashi Rautela is one of the most attractive and seductive performers in Hindi cinema. Urvashi Rautela has been a member of the Hindi entertainment film business for many years, and things have been gorgeous and fantastic for her since 2016.

Urvashi Rautela is an actress who can pull off any fashion game and vogue quotient depending on her moods and preferences, and we admire her for it. So it’s no wonder her social media updates get a lot of attention, and we’re absolutely in love with her.

Urvashi Rautela has an active Instagram account and shares beautiful photographs with her fans. Her every western costume was excellent, and she looked beautiful. The diva has a zero figure, which intrigues us and makes her appear lovely. She is the queen of hotness and can carry off any look beautifully. The diva has also shown a great fondness for white bathrobe outfits; scroll down to see her look.

Urvashi Rautela’s Bathrobe Outfit Appearance

Urvashi Rautela wore a white bathrobe with a black logo printed on it. She styled her hair in a side-parted curly hairstyle. Urvashi did her glamorous makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, bold brows, tinted cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick. In the picture, she stands and gives a head-tilted obsessive look to the camera. Urvashi Rautela captioned her post, “You had me at Bonjour.” “Paris, je t’aime” .”

Urvashi Rautela’s Upcoming Projects

Urvashi Rautela has finished filming Dil Hai Gray, an adaptation of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. After that, she is slated to make her Telugu cinema debut with Black Rose. After that, she will make her Tamil debut in The Legend starring Saravanan Arul. It will be produced on a large scale.

Urvashi Rautela will make her Hollywood debut in the Netflix feature cast alongside Renata Fonte and Michele Morrone. The film will be directed by Barbara Bialowas and produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes.

What do you think about Urvashi Rautela's white bathrobe outfit appearance?