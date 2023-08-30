Movies | Celebrities

Urvashi Rautela turns fashion marvel in metallic purple bodycon

Urvashi Rautela, the reigning glam queen of Bollywood, recently set the internet on fire with her jaw-dropping Filmfare cover look, and boy, was it a showstopper!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Aug,2023 01:05:00
Urvashi Rautela turns fashion marvel in metallic purple bodycon 846683

Urvashi Rautela, the reigning glam queen of Bollywood, recently set the internet on fire with her jaw-dropping Filmfare cover look, and boy, was it a showstopper! The actress graced the cover in a grand purple metallic latex bodycon gown that could only be described as a fashion masterpiece. What took the glamour quotient to a whole new level was the textured butterfly adorning the gown, a touch of artistic brilliance that only Urvashi could pull off with such finesse.

With her long, wavy, curly short hairdo, she looked like a diva ready to conquer the world. But it doesn’t end there – Urvashi knows that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and she accessorized with a diamond neckpiece that added a sprinkle of dazzle to her already scintillating look. Her sleek winged eyes and perfectly pink lips were the icing on the cake, enhancing her natural beauty in the most glamorous way possible.

Urvashi Rautela turns fashion marvel in metallic purple bodycon 846682

Looking alluring and absolutely stunning, Urvashi Rautela once again proved why she’s the epitome of Bollywood glamour. Her journey in the world of entertainment has been nothing short of spectacular. From winning the Miss Diva title to making her mark in the film industry with movies like “Sanam Re” and “Pagalpanti,” Urvashi has shown unwavering dedication to her craft. With her undeniable charm and magnetic presence, she continues to be a beacon of inspiration and a fashionista to watch.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

