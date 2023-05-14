US Tour Vlog: Nora Fatehi’s showcase is full of enthusiasm

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from her special US tour vlog. Nora is known for her spectacular dance moves and has earned immense love from netizens

The Bollywood’s belly dance queen, as they hail her… Nora Fatehi never fails to stun her fans with her preppy moves on the screen. She has earned love and admiration globally given her amazing work, and now she has shared an insight from her US tour vlog. Check out below-

Nora sparked to fame with her preppy dance moves to songs like ‘Dilbar’ ‘Saki Saki’ ‘Manike’ and more. She also is known for her cool Afro dance moves too.

Nora Fatehi’s US vlog tour

In the video, we can see her performing like a rockstar on stage. The actress can be heard talking on camera all candid, giving an introduction and giving insights on her experiences. She looked stunning through out as usual. The video, left her fans all stunned to core.

Check out-

Nora Fatehi’s work front

Dazzling diva Nora Fatehi recently graced the silver screen with her scintillating dance number in the Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer “Thank God.” Audiences were enthralled by her mesmerizing moves and magnetic screen presence.

Excitement continues to brew as Nora gears up for her upcoming film “100%.” Helmed by renowned director Sajid Khan, this highly anticipated project boasts a star-studded cast including Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, and Reteish Deshmukh in prominent roles. As Nora Fatehi prepares to showcase her acting prowess once again, fans eagerly await the magic she will bring to the screen in this promising venture.