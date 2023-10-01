Movies | Celebrities

Vaani Kapoor Channels Inner Charm In Black One-shoulder Gown With A Fucky Watch

Vaani Kapoor is a stunning Bollywood beauty. In a recent post, she channels her inner charm in the elegance of a black gown, pairing it with a funky watch in her hand. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Oct,2023 20:40:55
The stunning Vaani Kapoor is not unknown to set the stage on fire with her glam. Whether to make a grand appearance on the red carpet or dress for a photoshoot, she knows how to pull off fashion effortlessly. And this time, she channels her inner charm in a black gown paired with a funky watch.

Vaani Kapoor’s Charm in Black Gown

Wow! It’s so classy and cool. Vaani Kapoor is rocking this look. The one-shoulder pattern accentuates her beautiful left shoulder with the jaw-dropping neckline. The bodycon dress defines her tone figure in the photo. Vaani shows her inner charm like a sassy queen in the elegance of a black bodycon gown.

That’s not all! She opts for a twist curl open hairstyle, giving her a breezy look. The beautiful charcoal-black eyes complement her simplicity. The rosy cheeks give her an edgy look. Her pink lips give her a sense of sophistication. She ditched accessories to let her beautiful dress grab our attention. Not to forget to mention the funky green watch that adds color to this monotone appearance.

Throughout the photos, Vaani Kapoor shows her sensuousness in the striking poses. Her glam and mesmerizing glow shows her inner charm in the simple yet attractive look.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

