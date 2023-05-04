Vaani Kapoor Flaunts Curves In Dreamy White Dress, Fans Go Head Over Heels

Vaani Kapoor is a stunning actress in B-town. In her latest post, she donned a dreamy white dress emphasizing her body. While reacting to her appearance, fans shared their opinions.

Vaani Kapoor is a ravishing and gorgeous diva in the tinsel town. Being in showbiz for years, she has learned fashion and styling. She is known for her bold and bindaas performances in the films. Besides that, Vaani has an impeccable styling taste that keeps her on top of the list. Yet again, she has amazed her fans with her new avatar. Let’s check out.

Vaani Kapoor In Dreamy White

Vaani Kapoor shared a poster picture from her latest photoshoot in a white dress. She donned a white bralette with matching pants and a long shrug. The heavy gold choker and open hairstyle with minimalistic makeup rounded her appearance. She posed, flaunting her curvaceous curves and her toned thighs in the sunkissed pictures around nature.

Vaani Kapoor captioned her post with a sunny sun emoticon. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor’s mesmerizing look couldn’t resist her fans. A user wrote, “Cuteness Overloaded.” “Looking so sweet,” said the second user. The third commented, “Extreme Hotness.” The fourth said, ” u r the most beautiful angel in the earth. u r looking hot n cute like an angel_.” The diva always has amazed fans with her lifestyle.

What do you feel after watching Vaani Kapoor’s new dream sizzling hot avatar in a white three-piece? Please follow IWMBuzz.com.