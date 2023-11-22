Vaani Kapoor Gets Candid With Her ‘Honey,’ Find Who?

The powerhouse of talents, Vaani Kapoor, is not just a good actress but also has dancing skills and exquisite fashion taste. She has garnered massive love and admiration for her performance on-screen, while her social media presence keeps her buzzing in headlines. And this time, Vaani Kapoor shares a glimpse of her last night’s dinner with her ‘Honey.’ Let’s find out who is that person.

Vaani Kapoor’s Honey

On Tuesday evening, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of adorable photos with her ‘Honey.’ And before you wonder who that person is and come up with random assumptions, let us reveal that Vaani Kapoor’s Honey is nobody but her sister, Nupur Chopra.

Sharing these selfies with her honey, Vaani Kapoor, in the caption, wrote, “Tete.-a-tete with my honey #sistertime #missyoualready.” In the images, she can be seen wearing a black cardigan and poses with her sister for the selfie, smiling. In contrast, Nupur Chopra is seen wearing a white shirt and accessorizes her look with gold ornaments.

This candid sister’ selfie looks too cute to handle. Their beautiful smile makes us awestruck. And with the visuals, it seems they had a great time on their dinner date last night with mouth-watering dishes and also treated their sweet tooth with pastries.

Did you like Vaani Kapoor’s dinner date with her honey? Let us know your opinion in the comments box below.